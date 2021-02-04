Chiliz Price Hits $0.0236 (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. Chiliz has a market cap of $128.18 million and approximately $75.99 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00066059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.06 or 0.01307966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00054248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2,153.67 or 0.05736430 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00020475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,441,101,150 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

