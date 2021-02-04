Chimpion Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for about $3.32 or 0.00008939 BTC on major exchanges. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $105.28 million and $838,105.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00066845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.19 or 0.01261370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00053288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,099.13 or 0.05655299 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00041567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00017381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00020889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars.

