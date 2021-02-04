China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Trading Up 16.8%

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.67. Approximately 458,881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 486,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.85% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

