China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Shares Up 6.9%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s stock price shot up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.77. 14,959,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 13,935,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

