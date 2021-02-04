China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Trading Up 6.4%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s stock price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 1,957,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,368,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.

China Xiangtai Food Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLIN)

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

