Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $34,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,776.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.5% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Cowen increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,492.32.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,499.01. 3,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,846. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,553.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.33, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,422.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,299.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

