Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $6.12 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,484.05.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $23.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,499.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,846. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,422.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,299.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,553.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,511,000 after acquiring an additional 97,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after purchasing an additional 90,884 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $1,530,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,689 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $62,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

