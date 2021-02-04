Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,800.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,484.05.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,499.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 179.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,422.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,299.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,553.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $959,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after purchasing an additional 90,884 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 351,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

