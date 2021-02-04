Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,700.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CMG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,492.32.

NYSE CMG traded down $10.32 on Thursday, reaching $1,489.67. 4,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,846. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,553.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,422.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,299.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 257.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,228,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

