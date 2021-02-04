Chuan D. Vo Sells 100,000 Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) VP Chuan D. Vo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $2,521,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,075.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RIDE traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,161,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,699,425. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.92. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $31.80.

RIDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

