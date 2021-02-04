Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.22.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.56. The stock had a trading volume of 71,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,645. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.74. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,444,000 after purchasing an additional 290,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,803,000 after purchasing an additional 137,617 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,007,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 962,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,707,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.