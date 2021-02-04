Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $178.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $173.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.11.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $155.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.51 and its 200-day moving average is $136.74. Chubb has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 72.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $5,307,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

