CI Financial (CIXX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect CI Financial to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

CI Financial stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $19.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.1353 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CI Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

