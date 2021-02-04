CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (CIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) to post earnings of C$0.62 per share for the quarter.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$509.35 million during the quarter.

Get CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) alerts:

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$17.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.33. CI Financial Corp has a twelve month low of C$10.53 and a twelve month high of C$25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59.

In other CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) news, Director William Thomas Holland acquired 96,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,585,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 556,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,189,180. Also, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$38,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167 shares in the company, valued at C$322,672. Over the last three months, insiders bought 350,000 shares of company stock worth $5,780,075 and sold 5,134 shares worth $82,770.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

About CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.