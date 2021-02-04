CIBC Raises Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target to $1.70

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from $1.50 to $1.70 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Western Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Western Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.50.

Shares of WFSTF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.05. 140,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,985. Western Forest Products has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

