CIBC Raises Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target to $1.70

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2021


Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from $1.50 to $1.70 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Western Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Western Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.50.

Shares of WFSTF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.05. 140,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,985. Western Forest Products has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

