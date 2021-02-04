CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) PT Lowered to C$1.17 at Fundamental Research

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$1.21 to C$1.17 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.00% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.65. 3,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,894. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.08 million and a P/E ratio of -216.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.63. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$0.72.

Get CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) alerts:

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$29,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,172,400 shares in the company, valued at C$3,517,232. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 527,500 shares of company stock worth $351,883.

About CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO)

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.