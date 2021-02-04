Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 20.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.12 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $219.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.23 and a 200-day moving average of $191.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $230.90.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.00.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total transaction of $1,968,158.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,880,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,117 shares of company stock worth $33,891,591. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.