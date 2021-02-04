Cigna (NYSE:CI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Cigna (NYSE:CI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. Cigna updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 20.00 EPS and its FY21 guidance to at least $20.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $14.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.38. 3,796,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $230.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.23 and a 200-day moving average of $191.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Cigna alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,117 shares of company stock valued at $33,891,591. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.