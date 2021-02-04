Cigna (NYSE:CI) Trading Down 6.4% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) were down 6.4% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $204.75 and last traded at $205.38. Approximately 3,796,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,913,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.43.

The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.15). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,117 shares of company stock worth $33,891,591 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.3% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

