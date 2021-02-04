Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $20.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.59. The company issued revenue guidance of at learst $165 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.09 billion.Cigna also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 20.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $5.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.79. 11,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,047. Cigna has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $230.90. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.00.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $12,690,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,847,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,117 shares of company stock valued at $33,891,591. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

