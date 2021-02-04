Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.28

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.28 and traded as high as $10.97. Cineplex shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 1,289,795 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGX shares. TD Securities raised shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.21.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64. The firm has a market cap of C$693.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cineplex Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cineplex (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

