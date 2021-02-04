Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) (LON:CIR) Trading 2.1% Higher

Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) (LON:CIR)’s stock price was up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.70 ($0.34). Approximately 439,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,220,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.18 ($0.33).

The firm has a market capitalization of £101.60 million and a PE ratio of -2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.68.

About Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) (LON:CIR)

Circassia Group Plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of respiratory products. It operates through three segments: NIOX, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and LungFit. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; Tudorza for the treatment of COPD; and Duaklir, a fixed-dose combination of the long-acting muscarinic antagonist aclidinium bromide and long-acting beta agonist formoterol fumarate, which is administered twice-daily through the breath actuated Pressair inhaler for the maintenance treatment of COPD.

