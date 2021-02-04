Citigroup Boosts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $35.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of AVTR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.17. 35,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,162,667. Avantor has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 244.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 394,847 shares in the company, valued at $11,845,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock valued at $910,119,771. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370,236 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $112,450,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 14.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,767,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,281 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,266,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 748.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,159,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.