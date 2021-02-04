Citigroup Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.17. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.38 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Shares of C opened at $61.10 on Thursday. Citigroup has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $80.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Citigroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

