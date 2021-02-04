Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s previous close.

NRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $43.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 181.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

