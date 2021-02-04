Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.32. 11,641,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the average session volume of 2,324,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.