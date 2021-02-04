Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Trading Down 2.8%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.61 and last traded at $33.62. 1,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clarkson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.