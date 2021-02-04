Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $109,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clarus by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth about $1,511,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Clarus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Clarus by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. Clarus has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $522.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

