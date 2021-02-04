Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Buys New Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 102,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,243,000. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 9.0% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $128.95 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.03. The stock has a market cap of $317.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

