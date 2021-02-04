Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 102,365 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,243,000. The Procter & Gamble comprises 9.0% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,968,000 after buying an additional 1,627,649 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Truist raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $128.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $317.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.03.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

