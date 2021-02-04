ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Trading Up 7.4%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) was up 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 195,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 107,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $31,635.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,280,894.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought 71,395 shares of company stock worth $154,082 over the last ninety days. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ClearOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.