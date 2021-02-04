Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) recently:

2/1/2021 – Cleveland-Cliffs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cleveland-Cliffs should gain from its merger with AK Steel that is expected to offer significant operational synergies and boost shareholders’ value. The buyout enables the company to offer high-value iron ore and steel solutions in North America. Moreover, the addition of its hot briquetted iron (HBI) plant is expected to create new demand for the company. Also, the Mining and Pelletizing unit is gaining from low-cost, high-quality, iron ore pellet production with substantial logistics and transportation advantages. The company should also gain from the acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA. The company's efforts to lower debt are also encouraging. However, Cleveland-Cliffs is exposed to headwinds from lower steel pricing. Declining steel prices are impacting its pellet premiums and realized revenue rates. Also, demand in China remains soft.”

1/19/2021 – Cleveland-Cliffs had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Cleveland-Cliffs was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $22.30 price target on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Cleveland-Cliffs was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/12/2021 – Cleveland-Cliffs had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Cleveland-Cliffs had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Cleveland-Cliffs had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CLF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,076,160. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,458,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $105,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,244 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $7,240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,818,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,036,000 after acquiring an additional 105,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,339,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 314,925 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

