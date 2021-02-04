Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CBGPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Investec downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPY traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.00. 80,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,450. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $43.51.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.