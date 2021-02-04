Cloudflare (NET) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cloudflare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NET opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.82. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.12 and a beta of -0.02.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $4,382,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $530,204.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,710.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,219,506 shares of company stock valued at $86,462,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

