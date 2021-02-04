Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Down 12.3%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) traded down 12.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $12.23. 68,828,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the average session volume of 17,565,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 68.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 687,543 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,220,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,943,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

There is no company description available for Clover Health Investments Corp.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.