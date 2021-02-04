Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Down 12.3%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) traded down 12.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $12.23. 68,828,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the average session volume of 17,565,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.
Several analysts have weighed in on CLOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71.
About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)
There is no company description available for Clover Health Investments Corp.
