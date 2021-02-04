CME Group Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CME Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.06.

Shares of CME opened at $191.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.92. CME Group has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.