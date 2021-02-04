CMH Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 43,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,218. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of -60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

