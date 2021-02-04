CMH Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CMH Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Cummins by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $3,003,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 21.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,379. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $254.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.30.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

