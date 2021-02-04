CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $5.59 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 2.0% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,614 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,287 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,045 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,126,000 after acquiring an additional 776,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5,793.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 620,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after acquiring an additional 609,574 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 179,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,698,627. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $139.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -563.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

