CMH Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.3% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,221,005. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.91. 109,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,806,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.60. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.