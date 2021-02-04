CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

CMH Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,554. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.45 and a 200-day moving average of $125.65. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $164.51.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

