Cognex (CGNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Cognex to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $85.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $88.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.56.

In other news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 237,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,257,579 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

