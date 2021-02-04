CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Shares Up 15.9%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) shares shot up 15.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $1.90. 1,669,605 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 901,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. WBB Securities assumed coverage on shares of CohBar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CohBar in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CohBar during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 359.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 52,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 53.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CohBar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CohBar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWBR)

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

