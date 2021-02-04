Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Up 12.6% in January

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,900 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 273,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,901,000 after buying an additional 129,621 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 608,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,206,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 424,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 165,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.94. Cohen & Steers has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

CNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

