Cohu (COHU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

COHU stock opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52. Cohu has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $49.63.

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 13,835 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $320,695.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,019.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $865,063.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,446 shares in the company, valued at $18,371,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,898 shares of company stock worth $2,450,752. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

