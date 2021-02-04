CoinEx Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $772,553.00 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $8.34 million and $772,553.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00066845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.19 or 0.01261370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00053288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,099.13 or 0.05655299 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00041567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00017381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00020889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CET is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

