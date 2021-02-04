Colliers International Group (CIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.09 per share for the quarter.

Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of C$1.89 and a twelve month high of C$47.85.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, Senior Officer John Friedrichsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.60, for a total value of C$1,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,104,000. Also, Senior Officer Elias Mulamoottil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.75, for a total value of C$119,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,567 shares in the company, valued at C$6,804,161.25. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,474.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

