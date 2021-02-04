Colliers International Group (CIGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.62. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $95.01.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 3.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIGI shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.71.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

