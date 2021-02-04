Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) (TSE:CIGI) Shares Down 0.4%

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) (TSE:CIGI) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$116.38 and last traded at C$119.99. Approximately 51,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 53,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$120.49.

The company has a market cap of C$4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 76.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$113.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.49.

About Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) (TSE:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

