Color Platform (CLR) Price Hits $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $801,098.89 and approximately $1,095.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,227.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $427.22 or 0.01147576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.54 or 0.00479596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00038734 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002049 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007406 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

